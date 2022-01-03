TORONTO -- Ontario's premier is mulling over new restrictions, B.C. farmers are "white-knuckling" through an onslaught of bad weather, the U.S. CDC considers changing testing requirements. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ontario restrictions: Premier Doug Ford’s government is considering introducing tougher COVID-19 restrictions as Ontario continues to see record-breaking daily new cases.

2. West Coast weather: B.C. farmers are trying to remain resilient in a year that has seen record-breaking heat, flooding and now freezing temperatures.

3. Hong Kong: On Monday, Hong Kong welcomed a new batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers who were chosen in an election without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city's last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced its closure.

4. Test requirements: As the COVID-19 Omicron variant surges across the United States, federal health officials may add a negative test to their guidance for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus.

5. Pandemics of the past: With cases skyrocketing and many scrambling to book third shots, many are asking when will COVID-19 end? CTVNews.ca looks at three previous pandemics that might hold clues.

One more thing…

Rising costs: From homes, to vehicles, to food; here’s a look at what is going to cost more in 2022, according to experts.