TORONTO -- Canada has had 747,300 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 19,100 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. One year anniversary: Today marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Canada, setting in motion a chain of events that would soon change everything.

2. 'Buy American': U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to work with Canada on his "Buy American" policy, which would tighten existing rules on government procurement by guaranteeing contracts to U.S. companies, during his call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

3. Education disruption: New figures from UNESCO shows that two-thirds of an academic year has been lost on average worldwide due to COVID-19 closures.

4. Sanitizer recall: Health Canada has announced a recall for a number of "Anti-Microbe" hand sanitizer products, some of which were distributed to schools in Quebec for children to use.

5. Travel restrictions: An Ottawa-area father's hope of seeking a life-altering treatment for his son in the U.S. has been dashed after the federal government said it is considering new measures that would 'significantly impede' Canadians' ability to return to the country due to COVID-19.

One more thing…

'Ghost gear': Some fishing crews in the Atlantic Ocean were hauling up a different kind of catch in 2020: more than 63 tonnes of discarded fishing gear, a major source of marine pollution.