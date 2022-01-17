TORONTO -- Millions of Canadian students head back to classrooms, Ontario is hit with a blast of winter weather, and tennis player Novak Djokovic is headed back to Serbia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Back to school: Millions more Canadian students will head back to school today as officials across four provinces work to keep classrooms safe from COVID-19 and the threat of Omicron-driven staff shortages.

2. Winter blast: Warnings have been issued amid a significant blast of winter weather that could dump massive amounts of snow in parts of southern Ontario today.

3. Alberta-B.C. pipeline: The Trans Mountain pipeline has returned to normal operating pressure, the company said in a statement, after functioning at reduced pressure for more than a month.

4. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

5. Delayed surgery: After years of dialysis treatment, Roy Dahl is now at the top of the wait list for a life-saving kidney transplant. But with the fifth wave of COVID-19 spurring surgery delays or cancellations, he's concerned there could be yet another delay.

One more thing…

Surprise suspect: A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect who may have given up the secret hiding spot of the young diarist's family before they were sent to Nazi concentration camps in 1945.