TORONTO -- Millions of Canadian students head back to classrooms, Ontario is hit with a blast of winter weather, and tennis player Novak Djokovic is headed back to Serbia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Back to school: Millions more Canadian students will head back to school today as officials across four provinces work to keep classrooms safe from COVID-19 and the threat of Omicron-driven staff shortages. 

2. Winter blast: Warnings have been issued amid a significant blast of winter weather that could dump massive amounts of snow in parts of southern Ontario today. 

3. Alberta-B.C. pipeline: The Trans Mountain pipeline has returned to normal operating pressure, the company said in a statement, after functioning at reduced pressure for more than a month. 

4. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. 

5. Delayed surgery: After years of dialysis treatment, Roy Dahl is now at the top of the wait list for a life-saving kidney transplant. But with the fifth wave of COVID-19 spurring surgery delays or cancellations, he's concerned there could be yet another delay

One more thing…

Surprise suspect: A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect who may have given up the secret hiding spot of the young diarist's family before they were sent to Nazi concentration camps in 1945. 

This is an undated file photo of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl who, with her family, hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam, Netherlands, during World War II. (AP Photo)