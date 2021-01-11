TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 660,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 83,300 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Possible second impeachment: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice-president to force him out following the deadly assault on the Capitol.

2. 'Real fear': Lawmakers trapped inside the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riots felt a swirl of emotions, according to an Associated Press photojournalist who was inside with them.

3. Need to connect: Sparked by an explosion of COVID-19 cases, Quebec's month-long curfew could increase people's feelings of loneliness, one expert warned, urging people to maintain personal connections and physical activity.

4: 'A constant worry': With many children and adults with Down syndrome in isolation for the better part of a year, in addition to the increased health risks, advocates are sounding the alarm about the disproportionate impact the virus is having on the community.

5. Child marriage: A new study has found that child marriage "remains legal and persists" across Canada, despite the country's global efforts to help end the practice abroad.

One more thing…

AXE statement: AXE tweeted a condemnation of violence at the U.S. Capitol after a can of its body spray was found in debris left by the mob.