TORONTO -- Some provinces are nearing records for COVID-19 hospitalization, students in western Canada head back to school, and the Golden Globes have some hiccups as a live-blog. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Hospitalization data: COVID-19 cases are threatening to overwhelm hospitals in several parts of Canada, with hospitalizations nearing or reaching record highs in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

2. Return to classrooms: It’s back to school Monday for more than a million Canadian children after a lengthy holiday break brought on by the raging Omicron variant, but less than half of the country’s students will be sitting in classrooms.

3. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to play tennis despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government threatened to cancel his visa a second time.

4. Donor diversity: An Alberta family is urging more Canadians to join the stem-cell registry, particularly those of mixed race and minority ethnic backgrounds, after their son was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease.

5. Labour trauma: Researchers say childbirth guidelines should be reviewed after finding that the use of forceps or a vacuum in labour was associated with a higher degree of trauma for the mother and the child than previously thought.

One more thing…

Awards season: The Golden Globes, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog for its 79th edition Sunday night, resulting in some confusion.