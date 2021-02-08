TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 902,400 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 174,200 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Super Bowl crowd: Images of what appeared to be a packed stadium at the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla. Sunday night prompted outrage over a perceived lack of social distancing.

2. Search and rescue: Rescuers in northern India are working to save more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain, leaving 18 people dead and 165 missing.

3. Vaccine delivery: Should Health Canada approve the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, the federal government is aiming to have shipments make their way to this country as soon as that green light is given.

4. Gender gap: "Time will tell" if companies' anti-racism pledges from this past summer close the gender gap for Black, Indigenous, and racialized women of colour, a diversity expert says.

5. Streaming classes: Educators struggling with engagement issues in their virtual classrooms could learn from the gaming community, according to a game design professor who teaches his classes over the streaming platform Twitch.

One more thing…

Name game: Shortly after Nova Scotia's Liberals chose Iain Rankin as their next leader, some social media users jokingly responded to Scottish crime novelist Ian Rankin asking what his first steps as the future premier of the province would be.