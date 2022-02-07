Ottawa residents and honking protesters are set to clash in court, police target the fuel supply of "Freedom Convoy" protesters, and Canada gets its first taste of gold at the Winter Games. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Honking lawsuit: An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters to stop honking their horns.

2. Fuel supply: Ottawa police moved to cut fuel supplies to "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators in downtown Ottawa, hours after Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency.

3. B.C. flood recovery: The road to recovery after devastating floods in British Columbia last year has been long and extremely difficult with many still waiting for financial assistance.

4. Canada tastes gold: Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on the third day of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

5. Canada ices Russia: After initially refusing to take the ice due to apparent COVID-19 protocols, the Canadian women's hockey team trounced Russia, all the while wearing KN95 masks.

One more thing…

COVID-19 mental health: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted problems with access to mental health and psychological services, according to health experts.