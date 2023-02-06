5 things to know for Monday, February 6, 2023

The first battle tank from Canada destined for Ukraine lands in Poland, advocates come together to help sailors who have been stuck for months in a Quebec port, and Beyonce becomes the most decorated artist in Grammys history. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. First tank arrives: The first of the Leopard 2 tanks Canada is donating to Ukrainian forces arrives in Poland. Canada pledged at the end of January to send four battle tanks to Ukraine to aid in their continuing battle against Russia.

2. Stuck sailors: Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.

3. Queen Bey: Beyonce wins her 32nd Grammy Award, the most in history, and Harry Styles wins album of the year at the top music awards ceremony of the year in Los Angeles.

4. Powerful quake: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people.

5. Poaching probe: An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.

One more thing…

Muscle dysmorphia: A new study highlights the increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men.

Muscle dysmorphia is the obsession with muscle size and definition, resulting in distress and a 'significant drive' for muscularity, the study said. Some symptoms include compulsive exercise, specific dieting to build and maintain muscle, use of appearance-and-performance-enhancing drugs and substances and disruptions to daily life. (Timothy/ Pexels)