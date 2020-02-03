TORONTO -- The Canadian Armed Forces will be assisting in receiving Canadians who will be taking a federally chartered plane out of Wuhan, China amid the outbreak of a deadly new virus. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus preparations: The federal government says Canadian evacuees from Wuhan will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont., but there is still no timeline for when they'll arrive.

2. Super Bowl LIV: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final quarter of the Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs overcome a double-digit deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

3. Iowa caucuses: The 12 Democratic candidates vying to take on U.S. President Donald Trump this November will be looking for a break-out moment in Iowa, the first state to cast votes in the party's primaries.

4. Workplace injury: Experts say an increasing number of teachers are suffering concussions at work due to accidents in the classroom and during recess, leaving some with debilitating, long-lasting symptoms.

5. Royal move: If Prince Harry and Meghan are looking for more privacy, then Canadians think they're moving to the right country, according to a new Nanos survey.

One more thing…

Wuhan diaries: A Canadian living in Chongqing, China is keeping a diary and sharing it with CTVNews.ca of what day-to-day life is like living in the country at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.