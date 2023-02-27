5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023

A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I know that I can die here': Two young men from Montreal in war-torn Ukraine speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.

2. Hacking the hackers: A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.

3. Drinking guide: Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.

4. Winning 'Everything': 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.

5. Life on stage: Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book, The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy who dreams of becoming an astronaut, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.

One more thing…

Refugees: Ukrainians are being welcomed in Canadian workplaces, but still finding jobs below their qualifications.

Viacheslav Samsonenko, a Ukrainian newcomer who fled his home country in May, poses in Saanichiton, B.C., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)