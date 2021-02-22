TORONTO -- Canada has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 2.86 per cent the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hotel quarantine: With new travel restrictions now in effect, anxious travellers coming into Canada say they are waiting on hold more than six hours trying to book a COVID-19 quarantine hotel, with many unable to get through at all.

2. Uighur vote: Federal MPs are making their case to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join them in voting to label China's treatment of the Uighur Muslims a genocide ahead of Monday’s House of Commons vote on the matter.

3. Vaccine study diversity: Scientists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are urging for more diversity in vaccine clinical trials after their new study exposed a decade's worth of disparity from 2011 to 2020, that could have impacted vaccination rates among minorities.

4. Class action: Two Canadian women are looking for justice after they were prescribed a drug called Elmiron to stop their bladder pain — a drug which they believe has significantly damaged their eyesight.

5. Refined foods: A new study has found that consuming a high number of refined grains, such as white bread, cereal and croissants, can be associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular disease, stroke and death.

One more thing…

Rescued dog: A dog stranded for four days in the middle of the partially frozen Detroit River on the U.S.-Canada border is now safe after an international rescue effort.