The Ambassador Bridge border crossing has been reopened, trucks could start leaving residential neighbourhoods in Ottawa today, and Canada added another medal at the Olympics. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Ambassador Bridge: The Ambassador Bridge crossing between Canada and the U.S. in southern Ontario has reopened after a week-long protest.

2. Truckers in Ottawa: An agreement has been reached between Ottawa and "Freedom Convoy" leadership to remove trucks from residential neighbourhoods starting Monday.

3. Ivan Reitman: Ivan Reitman, the influential Canadian filmmaker and producer of such beloved comedies as "Animal House" and "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75.

4. Beijing Olympics: Canada added another medal early Monday, while the women's hockey team secured a spot in the gold-medal final at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

5. Super Bowl LVI: The Los Angeles Rams put together a game-winning drive in the dying minutes to beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

One more thing…

