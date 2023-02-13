5 things to know for Monday, February 13, 2023

A flying object is shot down by the U.S. over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, employers are facing resistance as they seek to increase office days, and the Kansas City Chiefs come back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Flying object shot down: U.S. military fighter jets shoot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.

2. Back-to-office work: Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.

3. Super Bowl LVII: Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a bum ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

4. Antiviral update: A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.

5. Divided opinion: While six out of ten Canadians support medical assistance in dying in its current form, only three in ten Canadians support allowing MAID purely based on mental illness, according to a new report.

One more thing…

UFOs: Here's what we know about the unidentified objects that have been shot down over North America.

On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22, and last weekend, a Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina. (Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan/US Airforce)