TORONTO -- Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among another 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in quarantine: On a quarantined cruise ship anchored outside Japan, one Canadian woman ticked "yes" to an inquiry about painkillers -- and found herself taken for extra screening that led to a positive test for coronavirus.

2. 2020 Oscars: South Korean dark comedy "Parasite" has made history as the first-ever non-English language film to win the Academy Award for best picture.

3. Africa trip: Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has travelled to Ethiopia with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is attempting to garner support from African leaders for Canada's bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

4. Drug testing: Using only a person's fingerprints, an experimental test can detect the difference between a person who has ingested cocaine and someone who has just handled it.

5. Good deed: An Ontario teenager is being praised for her honesty after she turned over approximately $30,000 in cash and cheques that she found in a parking lot.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Canadians should brace themselves for an increase in scam emails and robocalls during the upcoming tax season, despite increased government efforts to crack down on illegal call centres.