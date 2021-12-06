TORONTO -- The Liberals are set to introduce new legislation on drug offences, Myanmar's ousted leader is sentenced, and stranded travellers have a short window to return to Canada. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Drug offences: The federal Liberals are expected to introduce a bill in the House of Commons today that would revive a legislative push to repeal mandatory minimum penalties for drug offences.

2. Olympic boycott: The Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics this week, according to several sources.

3. Suu Kyi sentenced: A special court in Myanmar's capital sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

4. Stranded travellers: After expanding its travel ban to include a total of 10 countries in southern Africa, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary exception for travellers who meet certain criteria.

5. Bucket list trip: According to a report on traveller trends from Expedia, in 2022, around two-thirds of Canadians are planning a “no regrets” type of adventure for their next trip.

One more thing…

'This is a joke': Chanel is facing widespread criticism on social media over the contents of its US$825 advent calendar, many of which appear to be cheaply made despite the item's hefty price tag.