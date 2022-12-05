5 things to know for Monday, December 5, 2022

Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
A Canadian woman receives a groundbreaking medical procedure to treat a disabling disorder, a new survey says most Canadians back the invocation of the Emergencies Act during the convoy protests, and a former Toronto Blue Jays star is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Groundbreaking medicine: Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor.
2. Act invocation: As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
4. Bye to 'Bob Johnson': Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90.
5. Call to the Hall: Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while other superstars are being left out again are being left out again.
Microplastics: Scientists have discovered microplastics in aquatic life, human blood and even breast milk.
In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo plastic waste sits on a freshly cultivated field in Nauen, Germany. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country Monday, an attack that was anticipated as Russia seeks to disable Ukraine's energy supplies and infrastructure with the approach of winter.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
The union representing roughly 55,000 Ontario education workers will announce today the results of a ratification vote on a tentative deal it struck with the province.
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab.
Hours after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, health staff at a children's hospital in the south started secretly planning how to save the babies.
The war in Ukraine has put the European Union's expansion at the top of the agenda as officials from the Western Balkans and EU leaders gather Tuesday for a summit intended to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process.
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
A Federal Court is slated to begin two days of hearings today into the Liberal government's refusal to repatriate 19 Canadian women and children who are being held in northeastern Syria.
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported.
Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced.
A new study found evidence at least one species of dinosaur may have been an adept swimmer, diving into the water like a duck to hunt its prey.
It's that much harder for celebrities to escape the glare of the spotlight when social media has given them a direct line to the public's adoration -- and acrimony. The online overexposure has driven some A-listers to go on social media hiatus or log off permanently in the name of preserving their mental health.
R&B singer Deborah Cox and actor Tatiana Maslany were among the group of Canadians recognized at Canada's Walk of Fame gala event for excellence in their respected fields.
Western countries on Monday began imposing a US$60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil, part of new measures aimed at stepping up pressure against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind COVID restrictions following widespread protests.
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 'The Goonies' film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
A rabbi is offering a unique service in Qatar's capital Doha, providing fresh kosher food as fans visit the city for the World Cup.
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.