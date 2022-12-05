5 things to know for Monday, December 5, 2022

A Canadian woman receives a groundbreaking medical procedure to treat a disabling disorder, a new survey says most Canadians back the invocation of the Emergencies Act during the convoy protests, and a former Toronto Blue Jays star is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Groundbreaking medicine: Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor.

2. Act invocation: As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.

3. Food prices forecast: Grocery bills in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with food costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.

4. Bye to 'Bob Johnson': Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90.

5. Call to the Hall: Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while other superstars are being left out again are being left out again.

One more thing…

Microplastics: Scientists have discovered microplastics in aquatic life, human blood and even breast milk.

In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo plastic waste sits on a freshly cultivated field in Nauen, Germany. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)