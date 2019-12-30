TORONTO -- A gunman opened fire inside a Texas church on Sunday, killing two worshippers in the second attack on a religious gathering in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hanukkah stabbing: The man who stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five Jewish people during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has been charged with attempted murder.

2. Church shooting: Police say a man pulled out a shotgun at a Texas church service and fired on worshippers, killing two people before he was fatally shot by congregants who fired back.

3. LifeLabs data breach: A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against medical services company LifeLabs over a data breach that allowed hackers to access the personal information of up to 15 million customers.

4. Travelling with pot: U.S. border patrol are reminding travellers that taking cannabis into the country remains illegal after two Canadians were arrested for attempting to smuggle nearly 18 kilograms of marijuana to Miami.

5. Food warning labels: A new study suggests that conveying nutritional information with traffic light symbols on the front of food packaging could cut down on the risk of Canadians dying of diseases such as stroke and cancer.

One more thing…

Channeling Gretzky: A new Tim Hortons ad about Wayne Gretzky getting an autograph from the restaurant founder and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman also features two young Ontario hockey players.