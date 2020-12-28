TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 552,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 15,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Variant or strain? As more cases of the new coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. are confirmed in Canada, experts explain why the terms ‘variant’ and ‘strain’ are not interchangeable when discussing virus mutations.

2. COVID-19 relief bill: U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will help businesses and individuals.

3. Nashville bombing: Authorities have identified the man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, and say the suspect blew himself up in the explosion.

4. 'Absolutely devastating': For many small businesses in Ontario, the province-wide lockdown that began on Boxing Day is the last straw, leading some to close their doors for good.

5. Virtual school cheating: From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, Canadian educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has led to new cheating methods.

One more thing…

Despite mixed reviews from movie critics, "Wonder Woman 1984" managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with US$16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates.