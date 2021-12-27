South African anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90 and the U.S. has added more substances to its list of carcinogens. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Mourning Tutu: Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a passionate advocate during the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, died at age 90. Here’s how world leaders are remembering him.

2. Omicron in Canada: COVID-19 continues to spread across Canada. Ontario reported 9,826 new cases on Sunday, and a record-breaking 10,412 infections on Christmas Day.

3. Carcinogen report: A chronic bacterial infection, a flame retardant and some byproducts of water treatment processes have been added to a list of carcinogens identified in the U.S.

4. Microplastics and IBD: A small new study has found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more microplastics in their feces.

5. Cruise control: At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of COVID-19 cases aboard.

One more thing…

Strange thefts: CTVNews.ca looks at some of the most peculiar pilferage reported to Canadian police agencies in 2021.