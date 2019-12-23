TORONTO -- An Ontario woman is advocating for Canada to approve experimental devices which she and a paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player have implanted in them. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Experimental spinal devices: A woman who was part of a U.S. study on experimental spinal stimulators similar to the device implanted in Ryan Straschnitzki in Thailand says the device should be tested in Canada where it is not approved for use.

2. Lending a helping hand: Sixty-nine Canadians are giving up their holidays at home to join the battle for the first time against the deadly wildfires devastating vast tracts of several Australian states.

3. Surgery gone wrong: A U.S. family has filed a lawsuit against a prominent doctor and a nurse anesthetist saying after their daughter suffered two cardiac arrests and brain damage during cosmetic surgery.

4. 'Extremely troubling' police actions: A U.S. police officer was fired after video showed him slamming a man’s head into his own car. The man later died in hospital and police admit they incorrectly believed he’d stolen the car he was driving.

5. Ho, Ho, wow!: The red suit, bushy beard and rotund shape of Santa Claus are often attributed to a Coca-Cola advertising campaign, but their origins date back to cartoons created during the U.S. Civil War.

One more thing…

Science experiment: A group of YouTubers created a large-scale replica of a high school science experiment and staged a blue foam volcano eruption which covers an entire house balcony.