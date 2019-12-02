TORONTO -- Premiers of all the provinces and territories are meeting today, to try to shape a collective agenda for their relationship with the federal government, after an election that left the nation divided. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Snow storm: Winter-like road conditions have resulted in hundreds of crashes across southern Ontario, killing two people and injuring multiple as a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and snow continues to cause chaos in the region.

2. Climate action: The United Nations is banking on well-known Canadian economist Mark Carney to help make a difference in the fight against global warming by appointing him special envoy on climate action and finance.

3. World AIDS Day: Health organizations across the country are sounding the alarm that stigma surrounding HIV-AIDS still exists, and thousands of Canadians are still struggling even though the disease has largely left the headlines.

4. Holiday wish: An Ontario community came together to grant the Christmas wish of a young Ontario boy who is battling an aggressive form of cancer, covering his house in donated Christmas lights.

5. Marine mystery: After three years, the mystery of how a solar-powered wooden houseboat washed ashore in Ireland has been solved, with its Canadian inventor coming forward to shed light on its journey.

One more thing…

New type of apple: Step aside, Red Delicious, Gala and Pink Lady -- after 22 years of perfecting, a new apple called the Cosmic Crisp has hit the market.