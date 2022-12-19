5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022

Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk has the results of his online poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ont. shooting: Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another was in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.

2. 'Very disappointed in the health-care system': A Chilliwack, B.C., man who's been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate.

3. 'I will abide by the results': Elon Musk asked Twitter to decide if he should stay or go as CEO of the social media platform, and users responded.

4. COP15 agreement: Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

5. 'Tantalizing' discovery: Diver Ryan Harris recounts details of a 'remarkable find' among the artifacts retrieved from deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, the HMS Erebus.

One more thing…

Addams Family: Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance.

Jenna Ortega appears as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday. (Courtesy of Netflix)