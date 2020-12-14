TORONTO -- Canada has more than 73,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,800 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. The eagle has landed: The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday on Twitter.

2. Allergy warning: Health Canada is warning individuals with allergies to any of the ingredients in Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine: don't get the shot.

3. 'Vaccination Day': The head of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force says the province is ready to begin its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, ahead of the arrival of 30,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across the country.

4. Sanitizer recall: Health Canada is expanding its recall of sold-in-Canada hand sanitizers that the agency says may pose certain health risks.

5. Sniff it out: Creating a fast and reliable test to detect COVID-19 has been expensive and challenging, but new research suggests a cheap and effective solution could be right under our noses -- or rather, dogs' noses.

One more thing…

'Tastes from Home': The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is marking the 70th anniversary of its operation in Canada with a free digital cookbook featuring recipes and personal stories of "resilience, heartbreak and hope" from refugees across Canada.