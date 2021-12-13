TORONTO -- Ottawa is set to apologize to the victims of military misconduct, Dr. Theresa Tam will share her reflections on 2021, and N.B. makes an announcement with the federal government. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ottawa apologizes: The federal government, Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces will deliver a formal apology today to victims of military sexual misconduct.

2. COVID-19 update: Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam discusses how Canada can tackle future health challenges at a news conference on Monday, amid rising COVID-19 case levels in several provinces.

3. Child care: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement on child care this morning with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

4. Inflation targets: The federal government is scheduled today to unveil the Bank of Canada's marching orders that will guide its inflation-targeting regime for the next five years.

5. U.S. tornadoes: Global Affairs Canada said on Sunday that it is not aware of any Canadian citizens affected by the deadly tornadoes that swept across central U.S. this weekend, but it is monitoring the situation.

One more thing…

Mental health: Eating disorders affect as many as a million Canadians and has the highest overall mortality rate of any mental illness. One patient is training to become a psychiatrist in hopes of transforming how eating disorders are treated.