5 things to know for Monday, December 12, 2022

W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military says his family has been denied entry into the country, Environment Canada warns of heavy snow and winds on the East Coast, and NASA's Orion capsule touches down on Earth after its test flight to the moon. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'I helped so many Canadians': A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
2. Winter storm watch: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
3. To the moon and back again: NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.
4. Prisoner swap: David Whelan, the brother of American-Canadian Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
5. Major arrest: A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has been taken into U.S. custody, the Justice Department said Sunday.
One more thing…
Put a lid on it: Flushing a lidless toilet could potentially spread pathogens that make you sick, researchers find.
New research shows the impact of flushing the toilet in a whole new light. Using bright green lasers and camera equipment, a team of CU Boulder engineers ran an experiment to reveal how tiny water droplets, invisible to the naked eye, are rapidly ejected into the air when a lid-less, public restroom toilet is flushed. (Credit: Nature, scientific reports)
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize airborne particles, invisible to the naked eye, that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
A new program is helping train Indigenous IT specialists for First Nations communities, widening the sphere of learning as connectivity grows in more remote locations.
Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering.
Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
David Whelan, the brother of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
Three years after the coronavirus emerged in central China, some citizens had recently launched rare public protests against a zero-COVID policy that had demanded economically disruptive lockdowns and mandatory quarantine in government facilities.
An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in Ukraine's recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation.
Three boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.
The top U.S. hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
A massive fire gutted a shopping mall on Moscow's eastern outskirts on Monday, the second such blaze in four days.
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
Canada's premiers presented a united front Friday as they demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come to the table personally to hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health-care costs.
On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.
With a long history in the space industry and a pocketful of healthy companies, Canadians are good at both. But industry executives and experts say the country needs a booster to maintain an advantage in a sector poised to, well, skyrocket.
It's been nearly 40 years since Elton John crooned about the importance of sad songs. But for a new generation facing a new suite of traumas, a new musical genre has emerged: sadcore.
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup.
After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. He is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then.
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone opened up on his recent transfer to Championship club Watford in an interview on Saturday. CTVNews.ca brings you what the 20-year-old had to say about his career-changing move, which comes with plenty of challenges.
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.