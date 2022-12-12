5 things to know for Monday, December 12, 2022

A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military says his family has been denied entry into the country, Environment Canada warns of heavy snow and winds on the East Coast, and NASA's Orion capsule touches down on Earth after its test flight to the moon. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I helped so many Canadians': A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.

2. Winter storm watch: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.

3. To the moon and back again: NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

4. Prisoner swap: David Whelan, the brother of American-Canadian Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.

5. Major arrest: A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has been taken into U.S. custody, the Justice Department said Sunday.

One more thing…

Put a lid on it: Flushing a lidless toilet could potentially spread pathogens that make you sick, researchers find.

New research shows the impact of flushing the toilet in a whole new light. Using bright green lasers and camera equipment, a team of CU Boulder engineers ran an experiment to reveal how tiny water droplets, invisible to the naked eye, are rapidly ejected into the air when a lid-less, public restroom toilet is flushed. (Credit: Nature, scientific reports)