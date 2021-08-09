TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 69.42 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

Border restrictions loosened: Non-essential U.S. travellers who have had a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine are now allowed on Canadian soil.

Closing ceremonies: The Tokyo Games came to their conclusion in an emptied stadium Sunday night, ending the strangest Olympics on record.

Boycott 2022?: More than half of Canadians say they support or somewhat support a Canadian boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to a new survey from Nanos Research for CTV News.

B.C. wildfires: Showers brought some relief and stalled significant overnight growth at a fire that's forced thousands out of their homes in B.C.'s southern interior.

Meteor shower coming: The Perseid meteor shower is expected to dazzle in the sky as it peaks on Wednesday night.

One more thing...

Smell recovery: Two Canadian entrepreneurs have developed a smell recovery program​ to help COVID-19 patients regain the sense.