5 things to know for Monday, August 8, 2022

A home in Banff, Alta. was found to be housing as many as 42 people, U.S. President Joe Biden is gaining big political wins, and a look at some of the heat records that have been broken so far across Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Occupancy 'exceeded': Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff, Alta. home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.

2. State of emergency: Help is on the way to central Newfoundland, where a state of emergency remains in place due to a long-burning forest fire. According to Premier Andrew Furey, it’s the largest blaze the province has seen since 1961.

3. Military threats: China says it is extending military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, raising concerns around the potential for conflict in the region.

4. New approach: U.S. President Joe Biden has taken a different approach to politics during his presidency as opposed to when he was a senator, and it has landed him some big wins.

5. Summer heat: As Canada's summer of heat waves continues, here are some heat records that have been reported across the country so far this year.

One more thing…

‘A slap in the face’: Air Canada is instructing employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, excluding travellers from compensation under federal regulations.