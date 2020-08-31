TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 128,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,100 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Deleted tweet: Anti-hate groups and Jewish associations are criticizing long-time Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay for a now-deleted tweet they say could spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

2. Cases rise: With school just around the corner, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba have all set or come close to new daily records for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each province.

3. Breathing easy: As we creep closer to the reopening of schools across the country, experts are pointing out that ventilation within schools is an under-discussed issue in a COVID-19 world.

4. Plastic plateau: Support for a ban on single-use plastics is dwindling in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more Canadians favouring the health and safety protections of plastics over reusable alternatives, according to a recent study by Dalhousie University.

5. Acai potential: In the search for new drugs to fight the novel coronavirus, Canadian researchers have turned their attention to a popular super fruit.

One more thing…

Gluten warning: Canadians with celiac disease and similar disorders are being warned not to consume a frozen chicken product labelled as gluten-free because it may in fact contain gluten.