TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 75.52 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Question Period: In the first of a series of interviews with Canada’s major federal party leaders, Question Period Host Evan Solomon talks to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about Afghanistan, taxing the super rich, and universal pharmacare.

2. Afghanistan evacuation: Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism of the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.

3. Online abuse: A bot analyzing tweets sent to candidates during the first week of the federal election campaign found that more than 20 per cent of them were considered toxic, with nearly 10 per cent containing threats of violence and other aggressive language.

4. Airborne spread: As concerts and live theatre begin to return, a new study says that safety measures such as time limits, social distancing and putting a mask over wind instruments can go a long way in reducing airborne transmission of COVID-19 during performances.

5. Hunting season: The length of seal hunting in a rural Alaskan village is being "severely reduced" due to climate change, which experts say threatens a necessary aspect of the community's Indigenous way of life.

One more thing…

Baby's homecoming: A Winnipeg mother, who was battling COVID-19 and only six months pregnant when she gave birth via emergency C-section, is finally home with her baby after four months in intensive care.