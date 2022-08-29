5 things to know for Monday, August 29, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for unity against intimidation, fuel leaks and a possible crack threaten the launch of Artemis 1, and a former naval officer speaks out about sexual assault and addiction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Call for unity: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was confronted by a man who repeatedly yelled profanities at her.
2. Artemis 1: Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threaten to delay the launch of NASA's new moon rocket on Monday morning.
3. 'I kept it a secret': A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.
4. Campaign of hate: A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists.
5. COVID vaccines: Not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits of vaccine mandates.
One more thing…
Resisting contact: The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, according to Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai.
An aerial view of the Juari village, part of the Karitiana indigenous reserve, is surrounded by cattle farms near Porto Velho, in Rondonia state, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)