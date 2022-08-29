5 things to know for Monday, August 29, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for unity against intimidation, fuel leaks and a possible crack threaten the launch of Artemis 1, and a former naval officer speaks out about sexual assault and addiction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Call for unity: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was confronted by a man who repeatedly yelled profanities at her.

2. Artemis 1: Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threaten to delay the launch of NASA's new moon rocket on Monday morning.

3. 'I kept it a secret': A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.

4. Campaign of hate: A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists.

5. COVID vaccines: Not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits of vaccine mandates.

One more thing…

Resisting contact: The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, according to Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai.