TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 125,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Conservative leadership: Erin O'Toole is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the third ballot after an hours-long delay in counting the votes.

2. Conway departs: Kellyanne Conway, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's most influential and longest-serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month.

3. ER visits: Emergency room visits dropped by 25 per cent between January and March during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

4. Food inflation: Canada's food industry has been shaken by the global COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant increase in the food inflation rate across the country.

5. Wanderlust lockdown: Travel writer Rick Steves said his traveller's spirit has allowed him to embrace the overlooked attractions in his city as he waits out the pandemic – something he plans to do for a little while longer.

One more thing…

'A big hit': A firefighter is asking for help locating his truck, after it was stolen from a parking lot while he worked an overnight shift fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton, B.C.