TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 73.77 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Food shortage: Experts say the situation in Afghanistan is becoming an urgent humanitarian crisis as the country experiences a dire food shortage.

2. Afghanistan evacuations: Canadian evacuation flights have pulled more than 1,100 people out of Afghanistan this month, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Sunday.

3. Functional neurological disorder: Alarming videos on social media are claiming that tremors are a neurological side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, but experts say it is actually a neurological condition that can emerge after mild injury, trauma or stress -- not something caused by the jab.

4. Vaccine research: Researchers in Singapore have found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can trigger an enhanced immunity in survivors of the original SARS virus, which could be the key to creating an inoculation that could work against all similar viruses.

5. Best masks: A recent study from engineering researchers in Ontario has found that high-efficiency masks are up to six times better at filtering aerosols compared to more commonly used cloth and surgical masks.

One more thing…

President-elect: The road has been a long one for Dr. Alika Lafontaine, a successful anesthesiologist, and now the first Indigenous president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.