5 things to know for Monday, August 22, 2022

Experts are sounding the alarm on Canada’s crumbling health-care system, the daughter of a Russian ideologist referred to as “Putin’s brain” is killed, and a survey shows most Canadians have cut back on spending in recent months. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'I thought I might die at home': A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system needs desperate attention, experts say.

2. German leader’s visit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz aim to drum up business during the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.

3. Health-care summit: Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are set to meet.

4. Russian car blast: The daughter of a Russian ideologist often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.

5. Spending habits: According to a new survey, most Canadians say they have reduced their spending in recent months as the country’s inflation rate remains high.

One more thing…

Studying online or in-person? Students are less stressed when taking classes online compared to in-person, a new study finds.