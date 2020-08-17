TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 122,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. CRA hacked: The Canada Revenue Agency has temporarily suspended its online services after two cyberattacks.

2. Aluminum tariff: U.S. President Donald Trump's 10-per-cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports is now in effect, despite Canada's plan to hit back with $3.6 billion in countermeasures.

3. Evacuation ends: A forest fire that was barrelling through Ontario on a collision course with a small town earlier this week has been officially deemed under control, meaning thousands of people can return to their homes.

4. World cases: The near-record daily case and death totals announced late Saturday by the World Health Organization have much more to do with nations that never successfully fought off the virus to begin with than countries experiencing resurgences.

5. New heights: The number of patients coming into his clinic to pursue limb lengthening has doubled every year, says a Canadian orthopedic surgeon who works in Las Vegas.

One more thing…

Bug out: Scientists have found a way to turn locusts into explosive-sniffing cyborgs, according to a new study funded by the U.S. Navy.