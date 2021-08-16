TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 71.72 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election FAQ: With the federal election now officially set for Sept. 20, CTVNews.ca has the answers to some frequently asked questions about the vote.

2. Pandemic election: As Canadians head to the polls for the second time since 2019, experts say there is new onus on voters to beware divisive online campaigns aiming to sway opinion or cast doubt on the electoral process.

3. Afghan refugees: Afghan interpreters who aided the Canadian military are desperately trying to leave the country after the Taliban swept through Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.

4. Aid for Haiti: Humanitarian organizations in Canada and around the world are asking for financial assistance to help the people of Haiti after the country was hit with a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

5. Summer plans: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, many people have travel plans for the rest of the summer and the upcoming Labour Day holiday weekend. But should they?

One more thing…

Face it: Cloth face masks, much like clothing, get worn down over time. Experts weigh in on when it's time to replace your mask.