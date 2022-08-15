5 things to know for Monday, August 15, 2022

An Iranian government official denies Tehran’s involvement in the Salman Rushdie attack, Anne Heche is taken off life support after organ donor recipients were found, and a new study predicts a grim future for California due to climate change. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Rushdie attack: An Iranian government official has denied Tehran’s involvement in the attack on author Salman Rushdie, but justified the stabbing.

2. Afghan resettlement goal: One year after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Canada’s efforts to resettle Afghan refugees have lagged behind official targets, government statistics show.

3. Anne Heche: Anne Heche was taken off life support Sunday, nine days after being injured in a fiery car crash, a spokesperson for the actor said. She was 53.

4. Hydrogen deal: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to sign a green energy agreement later this month in Newfoundland. The project would be the first of its kind in Canada.

5. Finding new homes: About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. The dogs were bred to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.

One more thing…

Climate change: A warming climate could see a future California flood become the world's costliest disaster, a new study suggests.