5 things to know for Monday, August 1, 2022

Scholars call for a federal apology for slavery as Canadians mark Emancipation Day, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on a trip to Asia and one of Prince Charles’ charities is accused of accepting a donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Calls to apologize for slavery: Following a unanimous vote last year, Aug. 1 is federally recognized as Emancipation Day in Canada. But scholars are saying that the proclamation comes across as insincere without a formal apology for slavery from the federal government.

2. Pelosi’s trip to Asia: Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced she is visiting several Asian countries this week. But the politician’s office did not mention whether her trip will include a stop in Taiwan, a move that would stoke tensions with Beijing.

3. Royal charity donations: One of Prince Charles’ charities allegedly accepted a one-million-pound (CAD$1.56-million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden, according to The Sunday Times. The British newspaper reported that the charity received the money in 2013.

4. Savings slump: Canadians with money in the bank are seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate to date thanks to low interest rates for savings accounts, which haven’t kept up with rising inflation.

5. Ukraine drone explosion: An explosive device transported by a makeshift drone was detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, leaving six people injured. This comes as a Ukrainian grain merchant was killed after a Russian missile strike.

One more thing…

Tim Hortons privacy breach: After an alleged privacy breach involving Tim Hortons’ app, consumers are left having to fend for themselves, says one expert.