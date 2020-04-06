TORONTO -- There are now more than 15,500 cases of COVID-19 and 280 recorded deaths in Canada as people around the world continue to practise social distancing to stem the pandemic. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Help for students: With the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit accepting applications starting today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects the government to announce aid in the next few days for post-secondary students who do not qualify for CERB.

2. High prices: Across Canada, long-term care homes in need have been getting emails offering sorely needed masks and gloves, but only if they can afford much higher prices, a situation that officials say is putting residents' health at risk.

3. Under the knife: Hospitals are using their discretion to cancel surgeries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving patients worried for their health.

4. Front-line worker stress: The impact of outbreaks in long-term care homes is being felt not only by the residents of long-term care homes and elderly people outside of these homes, but by the workers and doctors attempting to care for them.

5. Clinical research: A drug widely used to treat malaria and other inflammatory illnesses is being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19, says Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer.

One more thing…

Love thy neighbour: Cardinal Thomas Collins, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Toronto, says now is the time to think of those who are lonely and those who are in need.