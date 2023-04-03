5 things to know for Monday, April 3, 2023

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. To the moon: NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon, and one of them will be Canadian.

2. Violence against women: Cases of homicide among women and girls, known as femicides, are rapidly increasing across Canada as one report details more than 800 women and girls have been killed since 2018.

3. Hassan Diab: A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue will go on trial Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.

4. Legal challenge: A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.

5. Scoot no more: Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.

One more thing...

Did you hear that?: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed.

Researchers have discovered that plants do emit audible sounds, especially when stressed, but only at frequencies too high to hear. (Tel Aviv University)