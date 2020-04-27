TORONTO -- The number of global cases of COVID-19 is inching closer to 3 million as Canada surpasses 46,000 total cases, more than 27,000 of which are active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. No 'unusual developments': South Korea's unification minister says, based on unspecified but "complex" intelligence analysis, that rumours swirling about North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's ill health are likely untrue.

2. Homeless in hotels: As several provinces take steps to relocate the homeless into vacant hotel rooms, advocates in Toronto say the city is not moving fast enough to protect its most vulnerable population.

3. Health advisory: Health Canada is warning the public of the possible side effects of a drug that U.S. President Donald Trump once touted as a possible "game changer" for the treatment of COVID-19.

4. Tooth trouble: Canadians are being advised to take extra care in maintaining their oral hygiene amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to prevent a surge in serious oral health problems once dental offices reopen.

5. Leaving home: As leaders in many provinces start talking about loosening movement restrictions, new data suggests Canadians may already be deciding on their own to head out of the house a little more often.

One more thing…

Benefit eligibility: Taking stock of the dizzying array of new benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News has compiled a guide to every measure being promoted by the federal government, and by each province and territory.