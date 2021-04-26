TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 34.88 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine procurement: Procurement Minister Anita Anand says she is in continuous communication with her American counterparts about securing more doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the U.S., following an initial loan of 1.5 million.

2. Canadians charged: Five Canadians have been charged by a U.S. grand jury for allegedly running a massive scheme to acquire personal protective equipment and event tickets to resell at a higher cost during the pandemic.

3. Virus transmission: Researchers have found that the transmissibility of the virus that causes COVID-19 from mother to newborn is rare, but babies born to socially vulnerable mothers were more likely to test positive.

4. Work life balance: Following a recent heart attack, a British man's vow to step away from work and spend more time with family has led to a groundswell of online support from across the world.

5. Academy Awards: Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of colour to win best director.

One more thing…

Sign war: For the past week and a half, businesses in the town of Christiansburg, Va. have engaged in a friendly "sign war," poking light-hearted fun with roadside puns and roasts.