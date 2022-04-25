5 things to know for Monday, April 25, 2022

A report on racism in the Canadian military is expected today, it's deadline day for the government to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act, and U.S. officials say Russia is 'failing' in its Ukraine invasion goals. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Racism in the ranks: Defence Minister Anita Anand will release a report this morning that is expected to take the military to task for not doing enough to tackle hate, racism and discrimination in the military.

2. Deadline day: The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa.

3. Ambassador interview: Russia's ambassador to Canada says he fully supports what he calls his country's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that he's "on the right side of history."

4. War aims: U.S. officials visit and pledge more aid to Ukraine and say that when it comes to Russia's war aims the country is "failing."

5. Vaccination status: While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.

One more thing…

