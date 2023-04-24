5 things to know for Monday, April 24, 2023

Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board continue amid a strike, Canadians may have to pay more for flights due to a Russian airspace ban, and Canadian diplomats are being evacuated from Sudan. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Public service strike: One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.

2. Pricier flights: Canadian carriers with planes en route to East Asia and South Asia forced to skirt around Russian airspace daily, and no sign of relief is on the radar. The detours mean longer trips, greater fuel and labour costs and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation and already pricey international travel.

3. Landlord pressure: The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.

4. Cult investigation: Dozens of bodies have been found on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.

5. Man in a hurry: With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.

One more thing…

New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare