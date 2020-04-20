TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 35,000 total cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,500 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Portapique shooting: Police say at least 17 people have been killed in a shooting incident in Nova Scotia, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

2. Mountie killed: The RCMP officer who was among the victims of the mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia is being remembered as an “incredible friend” who loved her family and her job.

3. Urging caution: Canada is making progress in the battle against COVID-19 but will have to be extremely cautious about removing physical distancing measures and other restrictions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press briefing Sunday.

4. In session: Barring a last-minute deal, the stage appears set for members of Parliament to return to the House of Commons on Monday after the Conservatives rejected a proposal to hold one in-person session and up to two virtual sessions per week.

5. Don’t spray it: There is no evidence to suggest that misting sanitizer into the air in public is effective against COVID-19, and one expert says doing so may be causing more harm than good.

One more thing…

Meal prep: With Canadians instructed to shop for two weeks’ worth of groceries in one trip to the store, CTV News spoke with experts to get some tips on how to properly prepare a pantry for a pandemic.