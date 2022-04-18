5 things to know for Monday, April 18, 2022

Explosions ring out in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, experts say the planet's coral reefs will be gone in 30 years without intervention, and the voice of the Blue Jays is stepping away from the broadcast booth after a cancer diagnosis. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Explosions in Lviv: Multiple explosions, apparently caused by missiles, struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday.

2. 'Don't trust rapid tests': Dr. Peter Juni, the outgoing scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, urges Canadians to take more than one rapid antigen test before gatherings.

3. Energy transition: Overhauling Canada's energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its emissions targets represents an enormously technical and costly challenge, experts say.

4. Far from home: A teen in the U.S. who had been missing since September of 2019 was found by authorities more than 1,100 kilometres from his home.

5. Blue Jays: Longtime Toronto Blue Jays play-by-play announcer Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.

One more thing…

Coral reefs: If humans do not take drastic action to slow climate change, almost all of the Earth's coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report.

(Tom Vierus © WCS)