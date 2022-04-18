5 things to know for Monday, April 18, 2022

Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Explosions ring out in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, experts say the planet's coral reefs will be gone in 30 years without intervention, and the voice of the Blue Jays is stepping away from the broadcast booth after a cancer diagnosis. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Explosions in Lviv: Multiple explosions, apparently caused by missiles, struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday.
2. 'Don't trust rapid tests': Dr. Peter Juni, the outgoing scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, urges Canadians to take more than one rapid antigen test before gatherings.
3. Energy transition: Overhauling Canada's energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its emissions targets represents an enormously technical and costly challenge, experts say.
4. Far from home: A teen in the U.S. who had been missing since September of 2019 was found by authorities more than 1,100 kilometres from his home.
5. Blue Jays: Longtime Toronto Blue Jays play-by-play announcer Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
One more thing…
Coral reefs: If humans do not take drastic action to slow climate change, almost all of the Earth's coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report.
(Tom Vierus © WCS)
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
With UNESCO's newest additions, the global total of Geoparks -- areas of special geological heritage '' has now reached 177 across 46 countries, with five in Canada. Here's the lowdown on the latest sites.
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
The tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
More than a month after Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian jet in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, pieces of the plane and ensuing wreckage are still visible in the recently-liberated corner of Ukraine.
The first COVID-19 diagnostic test, which identifies chemical components in breath samples unique to the coronavirus, received emergency use permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.
Some GE brand fridges have been recalled in Canada following reports that at least three people were seriously injured in the U.S. while attempting to open the freezer section only for the handle to detach, causing the customer to fall over.
Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Newly disclosed documents reveal the breach of an internal computer network at Rideau Hall was described to senior government officials as a 'sophisticated cyber incident' in the days before the public was told of the security lapse.
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
What's happening in Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine's government has halted humanitarian evacuations for the second day, saying Russian forces were targeting civilian evacuation corridors.
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service.
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.
This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.
A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
A bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
Nearly two dozen B.C. communities saw new record low temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Parents in Chilliwack, B.C. are facing a tough decision after the Ministry of Health ruled their son ineligible to receive life-rescuing seizure medication at school.
University of Calgary engineering students have figured out how to convert all-terrain vehicles to solar power and hope it will benefit Indigenous and remote communities in Canada's north.
A Victoria man is hoping to break the record for world's largest Ukrainian flag made entirely out of flowers.
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Members of Métis Nation B.C. and Terry Fox's family gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday for the unveiling of a new plaque celebrating the Canadian hero's rediscovered Indigenous heritage.
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Scott Aitchison says while a price on carbon might be the 'most effective' policy to curb emissions, he'd scrap it anyway.
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday.
University of Calgary engineering students have figured out how to convert all-terrain vehicles to solar power and hope it will benefit Indigenous and remote communities in Canada's north.
If humans do not take drastic action to reduce emissions and slow climate change, almost all of the Earth’s coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report that outlines ways we can pinpoint which reefs to protect now.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres. The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to US$43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
'Saturday Night Live' opened up its episode this holiday weekend with the Easter Bunny, who had some special guests to pass on some special holiday messages.
Harry Styles treated fans at his Coachella concert on Friday to an unexpected guest: Shania Twain. The pair performed Twain's hit 'You're Still The One.'
Far-right wing website InfoWars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in the face of multiple defamation lawsuits.
A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.
Like many in the pet industry whose businesses were upended by COVID, pet daycares are now managing the heightened separation anxiety of workers and their pets as more people return to the office.
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
A bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
The Toronto Raptors could be without guard Gary Trent Jr. and forwards Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young for Game 2 of their NBA playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jordan Spieth hit a 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker to 7 inches and beat Patrick Cantlay with the tap-in par putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the RBC Heritage.
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
Overhauling Canada's entire energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 represents an unprecedented technical challenge that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, experts say.
Nearly two dozen B.C. communities saw new record low temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes.
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
If humans do not take drastic action to reduce emissions and slow climate change, almost all of the Earth’s coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report that outlines ways we can pinpoint which reefs to protect now.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history -- and crossing the finish line on a Games fraught with uncertainty was a major victory in itself, as Canada captured 21 medals, including five gold, in Tokyo, eight less than the Canadian team won five years ago in Rio.
Veteran wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos will be Canada's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Paralympians competing for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics do not get a bonus for getting a medal. Canadian Olympic medal winners get thousands of dollars in bonuses.
Canada's Nate Riech captured gold in the 1,500 metres in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.
Canada's Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.