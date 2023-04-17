5 things to know for Monday, April 17, 2023

The Canadian government restores funding to Hockey Canada, deadly violence erupts in Sudan, and no date set for phasing out coal-fired power plants after G7 environment ministers met in Japan.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Hockey Canada funding: The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada ahead of the Canada-United States gold-medal game at the world women's hockey championship.

2. Violence in Sudan: Sudan's embattled capital awoke Monday to a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend's civilian death toll rose to 97.

3. G7 meeting: Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants.

4. Strike or not: Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.

5. Starship launch: Elon Musk's SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship.

One more thing…

Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends a prayer by devotees for his long life at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)