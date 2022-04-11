COVID-19 reinfections may be more common as immunity wanes, Canada targets Russia's defence sector, and Elon Musk is no longer joining Twitter's board of directors. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming more common as immunity wanes, experts say.

2. New sanctions: Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

3. 'Systematically targeting civilians': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin is purposefully targeting civilians in Ukraine.

4. Back on shelves: Frito-Lay chip products will be back on Loblaw store shelves after the resolution of a pricing dispute between the grocery retailer and PepsiCo.

5. Tweetstorm: Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors after all. The news follows a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting drastic changes to the platform.

One more thing…

