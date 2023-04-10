5 things to know for Monday, April 10, 2023

A Canadian dies in Antigua and Barbuda, details for King Charles III's coronation are unveiled, and one in three Canadians say they're in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Tourist tragedy: Global Affairs confirms that a Canadian died in Antigua and Barbuda, following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.

2. Coronation plans: King Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

3. Inflation woes: One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.

4. Protest expulsion: Nashville officials are poised to vote Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues for their gun control protest on the Tennessee House floor.

5. Guilty or not?: An Idaho jury will begin the difficult task Monday of evaluating evidence in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

One more thing...

Spring forecast: Multiple regions in Canada are expecting 20 C weather this week.

A man swims in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario overlooking The City of Toronto's skyline in Mississauga, Ont., April 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette