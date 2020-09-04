TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 130,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,900 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Portland suspect killed: A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group last week in Portland, Oregon, was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

2. 'It harms everyone': A human rights group at the University of Toronto is calling for a ban on tear gas as a riot control agent, arguing police often misuse the chemical weapon and that it can often harm peaceful protesters or innocent bystanders.

3. Macdonald rally: Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was met with fierce opposition in Regina on Thursday, when he held a virtual rally to celebrate the 'positive contributions' of John A. Macdonald just days after a statue of the former prime minister was toppled in Montreal.

4. Passengers positive: Nearly 1,000 flights in Canada have carried at least one COVID-positive passenger since February, according to figures CTV News obtained from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

5. Show me the money: Some CERB recipients are reporting delays in this week's payments, but the CRA says it expects to issue most direct deposit payments within three to five business days of application.

One more thing…

'I cancel myself': An activist and historian admits in a bizarre online confession that she has been pretending to be a Black woman for years.