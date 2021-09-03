TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 76.29 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. French-language debate: The two front-runners of the federal election campaign thus far faced their own set of pressures with Thursday's first French-language debate as they tried to win votes in Quebec.

2. Gender-diverse candidates: Compared to the last election, the major parties are either maintaining or increasing their percentage of women and gender-diverse candidates this time around.

3. Hate crimes: Canadians self-reported 223,000 hate-motivated incidents in 2019, according to newly-released Statistics Canada data, but police investigated fewer than one per cent of them as hate crimes.

4. Vaccine mandates: With workplaces mandating vaccines, and employees with medical exemptions wondering what will happen to them, one lawyer says employees should be paid severance if they lose their job over vaccine requirements.

5. Truth and Reconciliation: There’s a new stat holiday on the calendar, with the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation taking place on Sept. 30 this year.

One more thing…

Climate change: Warming waters in the Atlantic Ocean appear to be forcing North Atlantic right whales into the Gulf of St. Lawrence and could lead to their extinction by the end of the century, a new study suggests.